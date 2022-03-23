Poprad's former steam-power plant is now the atmospheric setting for an excellent art gallery. The industrial building, capped with a brick tower, is…
Tatra Mountains
It’s hard to overstate the majesty of the Tatras, whose 300-plus peaks form the loftiest section of the Central Carpathian Mountains. Together with the Polish national park of the same name, Slovakia's Tatra National Park is a Unesco-protected biosphere reserve. The Slovak side has the lion's share of the reserve, 740 sq km of beech and spruce forests, deep-blue glacier lakes and alpine meadows spangled with wildflowers. It's a vast playground for native fauna like marmots and chamois (mountain goat-antelopes); also at play are human hikers tackling hundreds of kilometres of trails, and skiers who flock to High Tatras resorts in winter.
Stretching for 57 corrugated kilometres, the Tatra Mountains have a restful side, too: unwind in spa-and-lake getaway Štrbské Pleso, or make merry at the lesser-touristed eastern edge of the range, the Belá Tatras, where highlander folk culture is vividly expressed.
Tatra Gallery
Poprad's former steam-power plant is now the atmospheric setting for an excellent art gallery. The industrial building, capped with a brick tower, is…
Spišská Sobota
Formerly a distinct town, Poprad's Spišská Sobota neighbourhood is lined with attractive burgher houses. Settled by German colonists around the 13th…
Belianska Cave
Six kilometres south of Ždiar, this cave stimulates the imagination with stalactite-filled chambers and the acoustics of its 'Music Hall' (you may be…
Ski Museum
If you want to marvel at antique bobsleds or learn the art of Siberian animal-skin skis, this private museum illustrates the history of snow sports in an…
Ždiar House Museum
Displayed within a creaky and quaint house built in Goral (Slovak and Polish shepherd) style, this small museum paints a colourful picture of Ždiar's…
