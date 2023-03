Six kilometres south of Ždiar, this cave stimulates the imagination with stalactite-filled chambers and the acoustics of its 'Music Hall' (you may be encouraged to sing). Visits are by 70-minute guided tour (in Slovak only), an interesting ramble along 1.3km of rock-carved pathways.

The cave is signposted from the Ždiar–Tatranská Lomnica road. Buses between the two will stop at Tatranská Kotlina on request.