Spiš Chapter, better known as 'Slovakia's Vatican', has been a seat of the Roman Catholic church since the 12th century and was an independent ecclesiastical town before being engulfed by the village. On the west side of Spišské Podhradie and encircled by medieval walls, Spiš Chapter is today a cultural reserve. Its pièce de résistance is St Martin's Cathedral (1275), towering above a huddle of Gothic houses.

Travelling by bus from Levoča, get off at Kapitula, 1km before Spišské Podhradie.

The Romanesque-meets-Gothic cathedral has spiky twin towers, built up over time between the 13th and 15th centuries. Inside you'll find 14th-century frescoes, Gothic statues and tombs of lords. Note that while the walled chapter is always open to wander, the cathedral opening hours are spotty.

Along with surrounding monuments including the castle, Spiš Chapter is listed as a Unesco World Heritage site.