Glowing beatifically from a hill 2km north of Levoča, the Church of Mariánska Hora is Slovakia's most famous Catholic pilgrimage site. It's thought that a chapel has stood here since the 13th century, though the present neo-Gothic sanctuary is early-20th-century. Just as heavenly as the church, with its uplifting lemon-yellow facade, resplendent rose windows and medieval icon of the Virgin Mary, are the views of Levoča nestled among the meadowlands below. Drive or hike from town (up to an hour).

For hundreds of years, worshippers from around the country have filed towards the church on the first Sunday in July to celebrate the Feast of the Visitation.