The spindles-and-spires Church of St Jacob, built in the 14th and 15th centuries, elevates the spirits with its soaring arches and precious art. The main attraction is the Gothic altar (1517), created by medieval woodcarver extraordinaire Master Paul of Levoča. Cherubic representations of the Last Supper and Madonna and Child are carved into the wood-and-paint masterpiece; at just over 18m high, this is Slovakia's tallest altar.

Buy tickets across the street from the north door. Entry is generally on the hour.