Levoča's main branch of the Spiš Museum explores regional history and art, including a few works by renowned medieval sculptor Master Paul. Entrance is on the hour.

The Spiš Museum has a few branches in Levoča, including Dom Majstra Pavla, dedicated to the life of Master Paul, and the Historic Town Hall, the main square's 15th-century showpiece.

One ticket accesses all three sights.