Historic Town Hall

Eastern Slovakia

The showpiece of Levoča's main square is the 15th-century town hall, which received a flamboyant 19th-century makeover.

The entrance ticket also includes a visit to Dom Majstra Pavla and the Spiš Museum.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Spis Castle, Spissky Hrad, Spis region, East Slovakia

    Spiš Castle

    8.37 MILES

    Crowning a travertine hill above Spišské Podhradie village, this vast, Unesco-listed fortification is one of Central Europe's biggest castle complexes…

  • Taking in the lovely view from Tomasovsky lookout in Slovensky Raj, The Slovak Paradise National Park ( Narodni park Slovensky raj ).

    Slovenský Raj National Park

    12.32 MILES

    Slovenský Raj's rocky plateaus, primeval forests and interlacing streams form some of Slovakia's most picturesque hiking terrain. Treks often involve…

  • Tatra Gallery

    Tatra Gallery

    13.4 MILES

    Poprad's former steam-power plant is now the atmospheric setting for an excellent art gallery. The industrial building, capped with a brick tower, is…

  • Dobšinská Ice Cave

    Dobšinská Ice Cave

    16.81 MILES

    More than 110,000 cubic metres of ice are packed into the gleaming walls of this Unesco-listed ice cave, near the southern edge of Slovenský Raj National…

  • Spišská Sobota

    Spišská Sobota

    12.7 MILES

    Formerly a distinct town, Poprad's Spišská Sobota neighbourhood is lined with attractive burgher houses. Settled by German colonists around the 13th…

  • Church of Mariánska Hora

    Church of Mariánska Hora

    1.29 MILES

    Glowing beatifically from a hill 2km north of Levoča, the Church of Mariánska Hora is Slovakia's most famous Catholic pilgrimage site. It's thought that a…

  • Church of St Jacob

    Church of St Jacob

    0.04 MILES

    The spindles-and-spires Church of St Jacob, built in the 14th and 15th centuries, elevates the spirits with its soaring arches and precious art. The main…

  • Morskie Oko

    Morskie Oko

    26.43 MILES

    Perched nearly 1400m above sea level, the emerald-green 'Eye of the Sea' is the largest lake in the Tatras and a popular outing from Zakopane. Minibuses…

Nearby Eastern Slovakia attractions

1. Majstra Pavla Nám

0.02 MILES

Gothic and Renaissance eye-candy abound on Levoča's main square, including the Historic Town Hall and private Thurzov House, at No 7, with a…

2. Spiš Museum

0.04 MILES

Levoča's main branch of the Spiš Museum explores regional history and art, including a few works by renowned medieval sculptor Master Paul. Entrance is on…

3. Church of St Jacob

0.04 MILES

The spindles-and-spires Church of St Jacob, built in the 14th and 15th centuries, elevates the spirits with its soaring arches and precious art. The main…

4. Dom Majstra Pavla

0.05 MILES

Levoča's most hallowed son is 'Master Paul', the 16th-century woodcarver whose masterpieces of religious art can be found around Slovakia and Poland. This…

5. Church of Mariánska Hora

1.29 MILES

Glowing beatifically from a hill 2km north of Levoča, the Church of Mariánska Hora is Slovakia's most famous Catholic pilgrimage site. It's thought that a…

6. Spiš Chapter

7.2 MILES

Spiš Chapter, better known as 'Slovakia's Vatican', has been a seat of the Roman Catholic church since the 12th century and was an independent…

7. Spiš Castle

8.37 MILES

Crowning a travertine hill above Spišské Podhradie village, this vast, Unesco-listed fortification is one of Central Europe's biggest castle complexes…

8. Wooden Church

10.41 MILES

This Protestant wooden church was built in 1717 without a single nail. Its impressive baroque interior is carved from yew and spruce, even the huge church…