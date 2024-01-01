The showpiece of Levoča's main square is the 15th-century town hall, which received a flamboyant 19th-century makeover.
The entrance ticket also includes a visit to Dom Majstra Pavla and the Spiš Museum.
8.37 MILES
Crowning a travertine hill above Spišské Podhradie village, this vast, Unesco-listed fortification is one of Central Europe's biggest castle complexes…
12.32 MILES
Slovenský Raj's rocky plateaus, primeval forests and interlacing streams form some of Slovakia's most picturesque hiking terrain. Treks often involve…
13.4 MILES
Poprad's former steam-power plant is now the atmospheric setting for an excellent art gallery. The industrial building, capped with a brick tower, is…
16.81 MILES
More than 110,000 cubic metres of ice are packed into the gleaming walls of this Unesco-listed ice cave, near the southern edge of Slovenský Raj National…
12.7 MILES
Formerly a distinct town, Poprad's Spišská Sobota neighbourhood is lined with attractive burgher houses. Settled by German colonists around the 13th…
1.29 MILES
Glowing beatifically from a hill 2km north of Levoča, the Church of Mariánska Hora is Slovakia's most famous Catholic pilgrimage site. It's thought that a…
0.04 MILES
The spindles-and-spires Church of St Jacob, built in the 14th and 15th centuries, elevates the spirits with its soaring arches and precious art. The main…
26.43 MILES
Perched nearly 1400m above sea level, the emerald-green 'Eye of the Sea' is the largest lake in the Tatras and a popular outing from Zakopane. Minibuses…
0.02 MILES
Gothic and Renaissance eye-candy abound on Levoča's main square, including the Historic Town Hall and private Thurzov House, at No 7, with a…
0.04 MILES
Levoča's main branch of the Spiš Museum explores regional history and art, including a few works by renowned medieval sculptor Master Paul. Entrance is on…
0.04 MILES
0.05 MILES
Levoča's most hallowed son is 'Master Paul', the 16th-century woodcarver whose masterpieces of religious art can be found around Slovakia and Poland. This…
1.29 MILES
7.2 MILES
Spiš Chapter, better known as 'Slovakia's Vatican', has been a seat of the Roman Catholic church since the 12th century and was an independent…
8.37 MILES
10.41 MILES
This Protestant wooden church was built in 1717 without a single nail. Its impressive baroque interior is carved from yew and spruce, even the huge church…