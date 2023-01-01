Hervartov Church

Resembling a pointed witch's hat, this fascinating little church squats in a tree-shaded spot in Hervartov village, 7km southwest of central Bardejov. This Gothic wooden church may be the oldest of its kind in Slovakia, dating to the end of the 15th century. Miraculously undamaged by wars (unlike many other wooden churches in the region), its red-pine interior is beautifully embellished with 17th-century murals and icons.

The church is usually locked but within the opening hours you can call the number posted on the door to request a look inside.