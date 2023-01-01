Icon Exposition

Slovakia’s largest collection of icons can be found just off the southern end of Bardejov’s main square. The religious artwork in this well-presented grouping, a branch of the Šariš Museum, is spread across two floors, and ranges from elaborate wooden sculptures to icons painted simply on canvas (a common practice among poorer communities). A soaring choral soundtrack piped through the museum heightens the celestial atmosphere.

The highlight is a broad, blue iconostasis from 1766, with numerous apostolic portraits and Biblical scenes.

Photography inside the gallery costs an extra €2.