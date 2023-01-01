Basilica of St Egídius

With tall Gothic windows and a spear-like tower rising over the main square, this 15th-century three-nave basilica is the jewel of Bardejov's Unesco-inscribed architectural reserve. Built on the site of a former Cistercian monastery, the basilica has 11 Gothic altarpieces crafted between 1400 and 1520 (there's explanation in English about each). The highlight is climbing the tower for stupendous views of the orderly main square flanked by coral-roofed buildings.

Inside, it’s impossible to miss the crucifixion scene teetering atop a ceiling beam. Note also the wooden pews carved with animal heads.