An evocative memorial comprising steel, stone and a section of railway tracks is secreted away in a courtyard that was once part of Bardejov's thriving Jewish neighbourhood. In 1942 more than 3000 Jews were deported from Bardejov to Nazi death camps. One-third of the town's population was Jewish in the 1920s; today there's no active Jewish community.

Contact the tourist office to visit outside the limited opening hours.