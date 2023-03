The centrepiece of an ambitious project to restore and preserve structures relating to Bardejov's Jewish history is this synagogue, part of a compound of 19th-century buildings. Enquire at the tourist information centre to see inside, and for tours of Bardejov's Jewish heritage buildings.

In the 1920s, Jews formed more than one-third of the town's population. Almost the entire community of 3000 Jews was transported to concentration camps during WWII and few survived.