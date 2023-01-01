Museum of Folk Architecture

Almost 30 traditional buildings have been transplanted from various villages and reassembled at this open-air museum, giving a flavour of three centuries of rural life in Slovakia. You’ll see quaint belfries, timber and straw barns, and houses that resemble Christmas cookies. The most admirable buildings are a Unesco-listed 1730 Eastern Orthodox church from Zboj, and a mid-18th-century church from Mikulášová.

Open since 1965, this is the oldest architectural reserve of its kind in Slovakia. If you don’t have time to visit any of the region’s fine wooden churches, this site is a convenient way to enjoy a dose of Slovakian folk architecture.