The main branch of Bardejov's Šariš Museum (the other is the Icon Exposition) is set within a pretty Renaissance building on the main square. The ground floor exhibits pottery and crafts from the 15th to 18th century, alongside icons, silverware related to ecclesiastical life, and big iron doors emblazoned with coats of arms. Things get more interesting on the upper floor, which displays swords, equine armour and portraits of flayed saints.

The 1505–11 building housing the museum is Bardejov's town hall, featuring carved stone portals and a wooden inlay ceiling.