Perched nearly 1400m above sea level, the emerald-green 'Eye of the Sea' is the largest lake in the Tatras and a popular outing from Zakopane. Minibuses regularly depart from ul Kościuszki, across from the main bus station, for Polana Palenica (10zł, 45 minutes), from where a 9km-long road continues uphill to the lake. Vehicles are not allowed, so you’ll have to walk (about two hours each way) or take a horse-drawn carriage (50zł per person).

Travel agencies in town organise day trips.