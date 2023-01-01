Old Church & Cemetery

This small wooden church and atmospheric cemetery date from the mid-19th century. The Old Church has charming carved wooden decorations and pews, the Stations of the Cross painted on glass on the windows and an unusual open-fronted confessional. The adjoining cemetery is one of the country's most beautiful, featuring amazing wood-carved headstones, some resembling giant chess pieces. The noted Polish painter and creator of the Zakopane Style, Stanisław Witkiewicz, is buried here beneath a modest wooden grave marker.