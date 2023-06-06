Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
Nestled in the foothills of the Tatras, Zakopane is Poland’s best-known mountain resort, famed for hiking in summer and skiing in winter, though at the height of the summer and winter seasons it can get positively overrun.
Zakopane
This small wooden church and atmospheric cemetery date from the mid-19th century. The Old Church has charming carved wooden decorations and pews, the…
Zakopane
An adjunct to the national museum in Krakow, the Szymanowski Museum highlights the life and work of the early modern Polish composer Karol Szymanowski …
Zakopane
Perched nearly 1400m above sea level, the emerald-green 'Eye of the Sea' is the largest lake in the Tatras and a popular outing from Zakopane. Minibuses…
Zakopane
This is the main branch of the Tatra Museum, which occupies various branches around Zakopane. Featuring old-fashioned exhibits exploring the natural…
Zakopane
Housed in the Willa Koliba, this was the first of several grand wooden villas designed by the noted Polish painter and architect Stanisław Witkiewicz in…
Tatra Park Nature Education Centre
Zakopane
The national park's education centre walks visitors through the natural history of the mountains, including dioramas, interactive displays, kids'…
Museum of Zakopane Style – Inspirations
Zakopane
This companion museum to the main Zakopane Style museum is more of an ethnographic exhibition, highlighting the highlander folk roots and styles that…
HikingPoland's playground: high-altitude activities in the Carpathian Mountains
Nov 20, 2015 • 5 min read
Get to the heart of Zakopane with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Poland $24.99
Pocket Krakow $14.99
Pocket Warsaw $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide