Zakopane

Ski chairs at Zakopane

Nestled in the foothills of the Tatras, Zakopane is Poland’s best-known mountain resort, famed for hiking in summer and skiing in winter, though at the height of the summer and winter seasons it can get positively overrun.

  • Old Church & Cemetery

    Old Church & Cemetery

    Zakopane

    This small wooden church and atmospheric cemetery date from the mid-19th century. The Old Church has charming carved wooden decorations and pews, the…

  • Szymanowski Museum

    Szymanowski Museum

    Zakopane

    An adjunct to the national museum in Krakow, the Szymanowski Museum highlights the life and work of the early modern Polish composer Karol Szymanowski …

  • Morskie Oko

    Morskie Oko

    Zakopane

    Perched nearly 1400m above sea level, the emerald-green 'Eye of the Sea' is the largest lake in the Tatras and a popular outing from Zakopane. Minibuses…

  • Tatra Museum

    Tatra Museum

    Zakopane

    This is the main branch of the Tatra Museum, which occupies various branches around Zakopane. Featuring old-fashioned exhibits exploring the natural…

  • Museum of Zakopane Style

    Museum of Zakopane Style

    Zakopane

    Housed in the Willa Koliba, this was the first of several grand wooden villas designed by the noted Polish painter and architect Stanisław Witkiewicz in…

  • Tatra Park Nature Education Centre

    Tatra Park Nature Education Centre

    Zakopane

    The national park's education centre walks visitors through the natural history of the mountains, including dioramas, interactive displays, kids'…

Articles

Latest stories from Zakopane

Tatras mountains under a cloudy sky.

Hiking

Poland's playground: high-altitude activities in the Carpathian Mountains

Nov 20, 2015 • 5 min read

