An adjunct to the national museum in Krakow, the Szymanowski Museum highlights the life and work of the early modern Polish composer Karol Szymanowski (1882–1937). Though not well known outside Poland, Szymanowski is considered the country’s second-greatest composer (after Chopin). Permanent exhibitions occupy the ground floor of the Willa Atma, the late-19th-century Zakopane Style house in which Szymanowsk lived for several years at the end of his life, and there are regular piano recitals of his music.