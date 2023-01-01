Czorsztyn Castle

This fortress was built as the Polish counterpart to the Hungarian stronghold opposite at Niedzica – the customs frontier ran through the area. Extensively burnt in 1790 it's now a picturesque ruin with a 15th-century gatehouse, courtyards, the remains of an old kitchen and a small exhibition on the Pieniny region. Best of all are the excellent views over the lake, the Dunajec River valley and the distant Tatras.

The village is just off the Krośnica–Sromowce Wyżne-Kąty road, accessible on the same bus you take for the Dunajec raft trip at Sromowce Wyżne-Kąty, or you can sail over in an hour from the Niedzica side.