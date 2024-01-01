The Parish Church of St Elizabeth of Hungary is two blocks south of the Rynek and dates from the town’s 13th-century beginnings. It's been altered considerably over the years, particularly in the 17th and 18th centuries, and is now a textbook example of unbridled baroque, with five big florid altars.
