Around 500m north of the Old Town, on the opposite side of the Kamienica River, is the former Jewish cemetery. It contains a couple of hundred headstones, including the ohel (monumental tomb) of Rebbe Chaim Halberstam, a place of Hasidic pilgrimage. During WWII it was the site of mass executions – there is a monument to the several hundred Jews taken from the Nowy Sącz wartime ghetto and shot here.