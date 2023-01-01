About 3.5km southeast of central Nowy Sącz, this ethnographic park is one of the largest and best skansens in Poland. Houses and other buildings typical of several ethnic cultures from the Carpathian mountains and foothills are displayed. Guides conduct regular Polish-language tours inside the buildings; follow along with The Sącz Ethnographic Park guide, available in English from the skansen shop. There are around 70 buildings and other structures spread over 8 hectares, including a farmhouse, forge and windmill.

English-language guides can be arranged with prior notice (70zł for groups of up to 30).