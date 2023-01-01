Tarnów Cathedral

Tarnów's cathedral dates in part from the 14th century, but was remodelled at the end of the 19th century in neo-Gothic style. The interior shelters several Renaissance and baroque tombs, of which two in the chancel are among the largest in the country. Also of interest are the 15th-century oak stalls under the choir loft, a pair of ornately carved pulpits facing one another and two early 16th-century stone portals at the western and southern porches.

It was dedicated to the Nativity of the Virgin Mary in 1783, and became a basilica in 1972.