This former Jewish burial ground, the largest of its kind in southern Poland, lies 1km north of the centre. The cemetery dates from the 16th century and has about 4000 tombstones in various states of decay and disarray. It was ravaged by the Germans during WWII and the cemetery served as a place of mass slaughter in 1942 and 1943. The gates are often open; if not, ask for the key at the tourist information centre.