The Germans' almost complete destruction of Tarnów's synagogue, once the focus of spiritual life for the 25,000 Jews who lived here, is only more affecting for the incongruous survival of the four-columned brick bimah under which the Torah was read during services. It's now protected from further damage, and you can see the footings of the ill-fated building, alongside exhibitions celebrating Tarnów's Jewish community and lamenting its destruction.