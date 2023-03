The tallest structure in town, Biecz's 58-metre-high town-hall tower offers commanding views of the Ropa Valley and Carpathian Foothills. Built between 1569 and 1581 to replace a derelict predecessor, its bulbous cap is a 20th-century reconstruction. The original Renaissance decoration and an unusual 24-hour clock face on its eastern side have been restored, and beneath lies the 'Turma', a dungeon graffitied by forlorn occupants of bygone years.