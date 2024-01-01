The Kromer Townhouse, a second branch of the Biecz Regional Museum, occupies a 16th-century tenement house 100m west of the Rynek and directly in front of the parish church. Here you'll find exhibits relating to the history of the town, plus archaeological and numismatic collections and Biecz's famous 600-year-old 'Urban' bell.
