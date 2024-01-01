Kromer Townhouse

Carpathian Mountains

LoginSave

The Kromer Townhouse, a second branch of the Biecz Regional Museum, occupies a 16th-century tenement house 100m west of the Rynek and directly in front of the parish church. Here you'll find exhibits relating to the history of the town, plus archaeological and numismatic collections and Biecz's famous 600-year-old 'Urban' bell.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sącz Ethnographic Park

    Sącz Ethnographic Park

    24.29 MILES

    About 3.5km southeast of central Nowy Sącz, this ethnographic park is one of the largest and best skansens in Poland. Houses and other buildings typical…

  • Church of the Assumption of Mary

    Church of the Assumption of Mary

    29.08 MILES

    Located In the village of Haczów (hah-choof), 16km east of Krosno and accessible by bus, this is the largest timber Gothic church in Europe and is a…

  • Centre of Glass Heritage

    Centre of Glass Heritage

    23.34 MILES

    Celebrating Krosno's five centuries as Poland's epicentre of glass production, this slick exhibition centre is the town's main attraction. The family…

  • Main Pump Room

    Main Pump Room

    25.29 MILES

    This modern structure on the main promenade looks more like a retro-futuristic airport terminal than a spa colonnade. But behind the plate-glass and…

  • Church of the Poor Clares

    Church of the Poor Clares

    29.69 MILES

    The Church of the Poor Clares was where Stary Sącz was born. Commenced in Gothic style in 1285 and completed in 1332, it later gained opulent baroque…

  • Museum of Folk Architecture

    Museum of Folk Architecture

    27.7 MILES

    Almost 30 traditional buildings have been transplanted from various villages and reassembled at this open-air museum, giving a flavour of three centuries…

  • Franciscan Church of the Holy Cross

    Franciscan Church of the Holy Cross

    23.39 MILES

    Southeast of the Rynek is this large Franciscan church, which grew from an early 15th century kernel (today the presbytery and sacristy) and is filled…

  • Town Hall

    Town Hall

    22.68 MILES

    Tarnów's arresting Gothic city hall, which draws all eyes in the Rynek, dates in its earliest parts to the 15th century. Given a later Renaissance…

View more attractions

Nearby Carpathian Mountains attractions

1. Corpus Christi Parish Church

0.02 MILES

Biecz's monumental Gothic parish church, rearing skywards in red brick, dates in its earliest parts to the 15th century and testifies to the Renaissance…

2. House with a Tower

0.04 MILES

This branch of the Biecz Regional Museum occupies what's called the 'House with a Tower', a 16th-century dwelling attached to a stout tower. Take a peek…

3. Tower

0.08 MILES

The tallest structure in town, Biecz's 58-metre-high town-hall tower offers commanding views of the Ropa Valley and Carpathian Foothills. Built between…

4. Museum of the Oil & Gas Industry

22.03 MILES

Bóbrka, 17km southwest of Krosno, is the cradle of the Polish oil industry. It was here in 1854 that the world’s first oil well was sunk by Ignacy…

5. Church of the Holy Trinity

22.2 MILES

About 1km south of the Rynek, along ul Tuchowska, lies the weathered timber Church of the Holy Trinity, built from 1597. It has a naive, charming rustic…

6. Church of Our Lady

22.47 MILES

The shingled Church of Our Lady, built by peasants in the mid-15th century, has charming folk decorations inside and a fine rococo high altar. Note the…

7. Town Hall

22.68 MILES

Tarnów's arresting Gothic city hall, which draws all eyes in the Rynek, dates in its earliest parts to the 15th century. Given a later Renaissance…

8. Tarnów Regional Museum

22.69 MILES

Two 16th-century townhouses on the central square comprise the main regional museum, largely used for rotating exhibitions. The main part of the small…