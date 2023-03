Located In the village of Haczów (hah-choof), 16km east of Krosno and accessible by bus, this is the largest timber Gothic church in Europe and is a Unesco World Heritage site. Built in the mid-15th century on the site of a predecessor founded by Władysław Jagiełło in 1388, its interior walls and coffered ceiling are covered in rare naive paintings dating from the late 15th century and restored in the 1990s.