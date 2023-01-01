Lesko's impressive former synagogue is the only one of five to survive WWII. Built in the Mannerist style in the mid-17th century, it has an attached tower – evidence that it was once part of the town’s fortifications. Little of the temple’s original interior decoration has survived, and it now houses a seasonal art gallery, showcasing work from the Bieszczady.

In the entryway is a list of towns and shtetls in the region with Jewish populations of more than 100, a poignant reminder of what the make-up of the region was before the Nazis arrived.