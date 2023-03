Before WWII, Jews accounted for two-thirds of Lesko's population. This moving cemetery, dating back to the mid-16th century, has more than 2000 gravestones and gives a tiny hint of the size and importance of the community. To find the entrance, follow ul Moniuszki north (downhill) from the synagogue for 100m. The stairs on the right lead up to the cemetery. There are no set hours – call the telephone number listed and someone will come to let you in.