Franciscan Church of the Holy Cross

Southeast of the Rynek is this large Franciscan church, which grew from an early 15th century kernel (today the presbytery and sacristy) and is filled with neo-Gothic furnishings. The showpiece is the Oświęcim Family Chapel (Kaplica Oświęcimów), just to the left as you enter the church. Built in 1647 by Italian architect Vincenti Petroni and embellished with magnificent stucco work by another Italian master, Jan Falconi, this is considered one of the finest early baroque chapels in Poland.

Following the Austrian partitions of Poland in the late 18th century, the church was ransacked and used to store grain.