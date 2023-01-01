Underground Tourist Route

Rzeszów’s prime attraction is this 396m-long route linking 25 old cellars beneath the central market square. The circuit took 17 years to complete and restore. The cellars date from the 14th to 18th centuries and reach a depth of up to 10m. The 45-minute guided tours illuminate some of Rzeszów's history through the artefacts displayed, all found down here. Three English-language tours depart daily through the week (11.50am, 2.50pm and 4.50pm), with two on weekends (12.50pm and 2.50pm).

Buy tickets from the tourist information centre in the same building.