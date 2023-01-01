Rzeszów's vast, leaf-shaped Monument to the Revolutionary Act, commemorating the battles and sacrifice in and around the town, especially during WWII, was completed in 1974. A thoroughly Communist piece of civic propaganda, naturally associated with Poland's Communist past, it has had to withstand frequent calls over later years to pull it down, yet now features in souvenirs from the city – surely a sign of ongoing relevance in the new consumerist society.
Monument to the Revolutionary Act
