Northwest of the Rynek is the Bernardine Church, with its opulent furnishings and decoration. It was built for Ligęza as his mausoleum, and there are eight life-sized alabaster effigies of his family in the side walls of the chancel. In the gilded chapel to the right is an early 16th-century statue of the Virgin Mary to which numerous miracles have been attributed – wall paintings on both sides dating from the 17th and 18th centuries show 100 people who were cured.