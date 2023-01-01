Bernardine Church

Carpathian Mountains

Northwest of the Rynek is the Bernardine Church, with its opulent furnishings and decoration. It was built for Ligęza as his mausoleum, and there are eight life-sized alabaster effigies of his family in the side walls of the chancel. In the gilded chapel to the right is an early 16th-century statue of the Virgin Mary to which numerous miracles have been attributed – wall paintings on both sides dating from the 17th and 18th centuries show 100 people who were cured.

Suggest an Edit