Castle Museum

In 1641 Prince Stanisław Lubomirski turned Łańcut's 15th-century fortified manor house into the grand fortress and residence that stands today. Now a museum, it's accessible by guided tour, or with personal audio guides. Among the highlights are the 17th-century Grand Hall, the Renaissance-style Eastern Corridor, the Great Vestibule, the Zodiac Room and the rococo Corner Room. The English-style park makes for delightful rambling, the restored Orchid House is blooming anew, and the stables house a collection of more than 1000 Orthodox icons.

You’ll also be shown the Orangery (Oranżeria), with palms and parrots, and a collection of 55 carriages and sleighs in the Coach House, 300m south of the castle.

Over the years, the residence has been reshaped and remodelled, gaining rococo and neoclassical elements. The final important alteration, at the end of the 19th century, gave the building its neo-baroque facades. The last private owner, Alfred Potocki, one of the richest men in pre-WWII Poland, accumulated a fabulous collection of art during his tenancy. Shortly before the arrival of the Red Army in July 1944, he loaded 11 railway carriages with the most valuable objects and fled with the collection to Liechtenstein.

English-language guides for groups of up to 25 can be prearranged (160zł).