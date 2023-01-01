Łańcut Synagogue

Just outside the park surrounding the castle is Łańcut's impressive synagogue, built in the 1760s to replace a 17th-century wooden original destroyed by fire. Saved from destruction during WWII by local grandees the Potocki family, who converted it into a granary, it's since been extensively restored and is one of the most beautiful and significant in the country. It has retained its splendid bimah and much of its original rococo decoration, and some liturgical items are on display.