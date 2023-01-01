Corpus Christi Parish Church

Biecz's monumental Gothic parish church, rearing skywards in red brick, dates in its earliest parts to the 15th century and testifies to the Renaissance town’s affluence. Inside, the chancel (the area surrounding the altar) holds most of its treasures, notably the late-Renaissance high altar and massive stalls, and an impressive crucifix from 1639. Group guided tours can be arranged through the Biecz Regional Museum (www.muzeum.biecz.pl) for 50zł. The church is 100m west of the Rynek.