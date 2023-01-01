Tarnów's arresting Gothic city hall, which draws all eyes in the Rynek, dates in its earliest parts to the 15th century. Given a later Renaissance makeover and renovated again in the 19th century, it retains its 16th-century clock, one of Poland's oldest working examples. The hall holds a branch of the regional museum, where you can admire the grand interiors and extensive holdings of silver, art and glass once enjoyed by the town's ruling family.

Guides (typically speaking Polish, but you may be lucky with prearrangement) and access to the tower cost an additional 60zł and 10zł, respectively.