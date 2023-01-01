Tarnów Regional Museum

Two 16th-century townhouses on the central square comprise the main regional museum, largely used for rotating exhibitions. The main part of the small permanent exhibition is the ongoing restoration work of a giant panorama painting of the 1849 Battle of Sibiu in which local hero General Józef Bem (1791–1850) led a Hungarian insurrection against the combined forces of Austria and tsarist Russia. Renovations are due for completion at the end of 2019.