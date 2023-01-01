Ethnographic Museum

This branch of the city’s regional museum has Europe’s only permanent collection relating to Roma culture. In the backyard there's an open-air exhibition of original Roma horse carriages, and visitors to the museum can, on request, take part in a traditional fire ring with dancing. Exploring plenty of other regional cultures, the museum is housed in an 18th-century manor, featuring a double-floored granary and exterior walls with floral motifs from Zalipie.