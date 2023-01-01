Gothic House

Built for canons of the nearby Collegiate Church in 1448, this broad-beamed brick townhouse now contains a branch of Nowy Sącz's regional museum. Dedicated to the religious and folk traditions of Sądecczyzna (the land surrounding Nowy Sącz), its permanent exhibitions include naive religious paintings and folk-art woodcarvings collected from rural churches and roadside chapels throughout the region. The collection of 15th- to 19th-century Orthodox art, which includes a splendid iconostasis of the 17th century, is especially fine.