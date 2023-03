Dating in its earliest parts to the 14th century, this parish church was made a minor basilica under Pope John Paul II in 1992. It's principally famous for a miraculous image of the Transfiguration of Jesus, painted in today's Czech Republic in the 14th century and now set up for the veneration of pilgrims at the high altar. Note also the remnants of a medieval fresco of the Last Supper on the column to the left as you enter.