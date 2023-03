The remains of Nowy Sącz's royal castle, built by Kazimierz III Wielki in the 1350s, stand in pleasant parklands just south of the confluence of the Dunajec and Kamienica Rivers. In use until the early 17th century, when it was largely destroyed by fire, it was reduced to rubble at the end of WWII when ammunition stored here exploded. You can still see doorways, windows, brick vaults and loopholes.