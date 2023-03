This very worthwhile regional museum owes its existence to local shoemaker Józef Paszkiewicz, who amassed a collection of artefacts relating to the city and its craft guilds. Three years after his death in 1953, the collection was put on display in two rooms of the 'Dom na Dołkach', a handsome, historic townhouse on the market square. Now there are seven rooms of exhibits illuminating local customs, crafts and religious practice.