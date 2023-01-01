Niedzica Castle Museum

Built in the 14th century and continually improved over the centuries in which it guarded Hungary's northern border, this superbly preserved lakeside castle now houses a regional history museum. There's not a tremendous amount to see – some period costumes, furnishings, hunting trophies, a chapel from the late 14th century and collections on the archaeology and history of the Spisz region – but there are fine views over the lake and surrounding area. Everything is signposted in English.