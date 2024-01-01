Granary

Carpathian Mountains

A separate ethnographic section of the Niedzica Castle Museum is located in this three-storey stone-and-wood granary, built in the late 18th century as an outbuilding for the castle farm. The exhibits focus on Spisz folk art and daily life, while 16 early 20th-century carriages are displayed in the nearby coach house.

