A separate ethnographic section of the Niedzica Castle Museum is located in this three-storey stone-and-wood granary, built in the late 18th century as an outbuilding for the castle farm. The exhibits focus on Spisz folk art and daily life, while 16 early 20th-century carriages are displayed in the nearby coach house.
