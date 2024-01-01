Housed in a handsome 16th-century tenement behind Tarnów Cathedral, this well-curated museum dates to 1888, and now comprises five distinct rooms: a collection of folk paintings on glass, one of medieval sacral art, one of folk art, another of liturgical regalia and finally a re-creation of a bourgeois salon.
Diocesan Museum
Carpathian Mountains
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.59 MILES
About 3.5km southeast of central Nowy Sącz, this ethnographic park is one of the largest and best skansens in Poland. Houses and other buildings typical…
0.09 MILES
Tarnów's arresting Gothic city hall, which draws all eyes in the Rynek, dates in its earliest parts to the 15th century. Given a later Renaissance…
0.02 MILES
Tarnów's cathedral dates in part from the 14th century, but was remodelled at the end of the 19th century in neo-Gothic style. The interior shelters…
29.87 MILES
Built for canons of the nearby Collegiate Church in 1448, this broad-beamed brick townhouse now contains a branch of Nowy Sącz's regional museum…
22.75 MILES
Biecz's monumental Gothic parish church, rearing skywards in red brick, dates in its earliest parts to the 15th century and testifies to the Renaissance…
0.22 MILES
This branch of the city’s regional museum has Europe’s only permanent collection relating to Roma culture. In the backyard there's an open-air exhibition…
0.14 MILES
The Germans' almost complete destruction of Tarnów's synagogue, once the focus of spiritual life for the 25,000 Jews who lived here, is only more…
0.07 MILES
Two 16th-century townhouses on the central square comprise the main regional museum, largely used for rotating exhibitions. The main part of the small…
Nearby Carpathian Mountains attractions
0.02 MILES
Tarnów's cathedral dates in part from the 14th century, but was remodelled at the end of the 19th century in neo-Gothic style. The interior shelters…
0.07 MILES
Two 16th-century townhouses on the central square comprise the main regional museum, largely used for rotating exhibitions. The main part of the small…
0.09 MILES
Tarnów's arresting Gothic city hall, which draws all eyes in the Rynek, dates in its earliest parts to the 15th century. Given a later Renaissance…
0.14 MILES
The Germans' almost complete destruction of Tarnów's synagogue, once the focus of spiritual life for the 25,000 Jews who lived here, is only more…
0.22 MILES
This branch of the city’s regional museum has Europe’s only permanent collection relating to Roma culture. In the backyard there's an open-air exhibition…
0.31 MILES
The shingled Church of Our Lady, built by peasants in the mid-15th century, has charming folk decorations inside and a fine rococo high altar. Note the…
0.59 MILES
This former Jewish burial ground, the largest of its kind in southern Poland, lies 1km north of the centre. The cemetery dates from the 16th century and…
0.6 MILES
About 1km south of the Rynek, along ul Tuchowska, lies the weathered timber Church of the Holy Trinity, built from 1597. It has a naive, charming rustic…