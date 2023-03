Directly opposite the Subcarpathian Museum, about 200m north of the Rynek, the Craft Museum features ethnographic displays related to such local crafts and trades as clockmaking, weaving, saddlery and even hairdressing. The art nouveau building, dating from the turn of the 20th century, is interesting in its own right and served as the headquarters of a company that made tower clocks. Outside are several antique sleighs and carts.