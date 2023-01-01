Sanok’s Museum of Folk Architecture is Poland’s largest skansen (open-air museum of traditional architecture). You’ll find around 120 historic buildings here and gain insight into the cultures of the nomadic Slavic groups, the Boyks and Lemks. Among the highlights are four timber churches (especially the 1667 St Nicholas'), an early 18th-century synagogue, an inn, a school and even a fire station. It's over the San River from the main town.

The museum is laid out loosely according to geography, with each region having its own ethnic identity and style. The interiors of many cottages are furnished and decorated as they once were, while some buildings house exhibitions; one of these features a collection of 200 icons.