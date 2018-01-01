Welcome to Warsaw
This jumble is a sign of the city’s tumultuous past. Warsaw has suffered the worst history could throw at it, including virtual destruction at the end of World War II – and survived. As a result, it’s a fascinating collection of neighbourhoods and landmarks. Excellent museums interpret its complex story, from the joys of Chopin’s music to the tragedy of the Jewish ghetto.
It’s not all about the past, however. Warsaw’s restaurant and entertainment scene is the best in Poland. You can dine well and affordably here on cuisines from around the world, and take your choice of lively bars and clubs. This gritty city knows how to have fun.
Top experiences in Warsaw
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Warsaw activities
Private Tour: Warsaw City Sightseeing by Retro Fiat
Start your private tour at your chosen time with a pickup at your central Warsaw hotel. Meet your friendly, private driver-guide and board your Fiat 125p — the iconic 1980s automobiles that symbolize Warsaw’s communist years.As you travel, your guide will share entertaining facts about Varsovian life and what it means to be Polish today. Plus, your itinerary can be tailored to your preferences, so feel free to ask to visit somewhere of particular interest. Explore the UNESCO-listed Old Town as you hear how its 13th buildings were rebuilt after World War II. Admire Old Town Square and Castle Square and drive past the churches, parks and palaces along the ‘Royal Route.’View the elegant New Town and Palace of Culture and Science, the hulking symbol of Warsaw’s long-gone communist government. See the Soviet-era architecture at Constitution Square and gaze at communist-era housing blocks as you hear about the city’s time under communism.As you ride, sustain your energy with a complimentary beer or shot of vodka, alongside a tasty snack, all served on board.If you wish, visit a museum of your choice (own expense) and delve into other parts of the city, such as the former Jewish Ghetto or Praga, a once-derelict area that’s now filled with bohemian bars and cafes.Finish with lunch or dinner (own expense) at a milk bar, one of the remaining communist-era cafes. Sample the hearty Polish fare and hear how the bars provided cheap food to the masses in communist times.Your tour ends with a drop-off back at your hotel.
Half Day City Sightseeing Tour of Warsaw
Historical sites such as the Ghetto Memorial, the Monument of Warsaw Uprising, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Grand Theatre, Chopin's monument, the Belvedere Palace and the Old Town are all seen on your tour.At the Old Town you can enjoy a walking tour passing by the Castle Square, King Sigismund's Column, St. John's Cathedral, the Old Town Market Square and the Barbican.
Traditional Polish Cooking Class in Warsaw
Arrive at the airy studio at 10:30am - it’s not far from Ratusz Arsenal metro station - and meet the chef who will be teaching you today. Begin with a tempting buffet of traditional Polish meats, cheeses, and breads – all of them locally made and organic – as your teacher explains the basic history of Polish cuisine. Next, settle into your work station and learn to prepare traditional Polish dishes: you'll make two different types of pierogi as well as another classic dish such as buckwheat pancakes with salmon or white sausage. After this, feast on the dishes you've cooked, washed down with complimentary soft drinks, followed by a dessert your chef has prepared in advance. Should you wish, an optional vodka tasting is available for 49 PLN. Over the course of this class, the chef will tell you the history of Polish vodka, explain how it is produced, and provide you with 7-8 shots of traditional Polish vodkas, including potato vodka, rye vodka, Zubrowka bison grass vodka, Krupnik herb vodka, and vodkas flavored with quince, cherry, hazelnut, and caramel. The course finishes around 2:30pm. You'll leave with a book of recipes, a certificate of participation, a small gift, and a welter of culinary facts and trivia.There are vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, lactose free menus available. Please make sure to inform the local service provider about them at least one week prior to the class. Be prepared that in case of allergies you might prepare a different dish than the rest of the group.
Private Tour: Warsaw's Jewish Heritage by Retro Fiat
Start your private tour with a pickup at any point you wish in Warsaw, including your central Warsaw hotel or Warsaw airport. Meet your knowledgeable guide and settle into your Fiat 125p, the 1980s car that was a fixture of life in communist-period Warsaw. Your tour includes a souvenir photo of you with your car, and onboard snacks to sustain you during your explorations.On route, learn about the history of Warsaw’s Jews and how they faced the perils of WWII’s Nazi occupation with great forbearance. If you wish, ask your guide to tailor your route to include any particular points of interest to you.Explore the former Jewish Ghetto area and see the remnants of the Ghetto Wall, the red-brick edifice built in 1940 that effectively imprisoned more than 400,000 Jews. View photos and hear stories about this terrible period, and then pass Grzybowski Square (Plac Grzybowski), once a part of the ghetto, on your way to the Nożyk Synagoue. Head inside to look around this still-operational synagogue, the only one in Warsaw to survive WWII.Continue deeper into the former ‘Large Ghetto’ of Muranów, built on the rubble of the ghetto, and now adorned with street art and modern buildings. Park here and take a walk around the Jewish Cemetery to see some of its thousands of graves.Next, pay your respects at the imposing Ghetto Heroes Monument and, if you wish, visit the nearby Museum of the History of Polish Jews (own expense). Opened in 2013, this acclaimed modernist space documents 1,000 years of Polish Jewry through artifacts and imagery. Inspect the exhibits and follow the personal life stories told here as you explore. If you wish, ask your guide to show you some locations used in Roman Polanski’s Oscar-winning movie,The Pianist, set in Holocaust-era Warsaw. See some of the settings in the Praga-North (Praga-Północ) district and then perhaps finish your explorations with an optional kosher lunch or dinner (own expense) at a local restaurant.Your tour then ends with a drop-off back at the original start point.
Historic Warsaw Tour by Retro Nysa Van
This tour uses the old communist van "Nysa 522" as transportation during the trip to places that are usually not easy to find. The enthusiastic guides will lead the group to non-tourist areas, providing a unique experience for visitors of Warsaw.On the way to the first stop, the tour visits the remains of the Communism at Constitution Square and Palace of Science and Culture. The tour continues to pre-war Warsaw streets which survived World War II, Jewish Ghetto and the bohemian Praga district.The first itinerary stop on the tour is a visit to the city center where the streets that survived World War II are visible. Upon entrance, observe the gates, courtyards and staircases of yore. In many of those buildings, the bullet holes from the Warsaw Uprising are still intact, allowing for a complete immersive feel for the atmosphere of the Old Warsaw.Stop in last street of the Jewish Ghetto to touch the part of Warsaw that doesn’t exist anymore. This is a perfect place to talk about the cultural diversity that was so characteristic for Warsaw before the War. See the mix of different kinds of the architecture and afterwards, move to the communist world to exhibit the post-war ideas. See the way in which the communists rebuilt the city with a huge doze of propaganda. This stop includes a visit to the Constitution Square, Party House, and Palace of Culture and Science. The next stop will be the bohemian Praga district. Praga survived the War, but it used to be a forgotten and dangerous part of the city. Recently, however, artists have moved here and they have transformed this district. Your guide will provide a good feel for the atmosphere of the local streets, old market, former vodka factory.After seeing many attractions it’s time for lunch in a milk bar, which used to be popular in the Communist times, to try typical Polish cuisine. After that the tour moves onto exploration of a different face of Praga: the old factory that recently was converted into the center of various activities.The tour concludes with a visit to the Museum of Life under Communism. View a small apartment furnished in socialist style, a communist party member’s office, a shop, a bar and a street from the era. See how people used to live and watch propaganda movies of the 1950s. We also kindly invite you for a typical aperitif before dropping guests off at their hotel.
Warsaw Sightseeing Tour with English Speaking Guide
Program of the city tour:1. The Old Town, included on the UNESCO World Heritage Site List2. The Royal Castle with its Square, residence of monarchs ( 1596 – 1795 ), as well as the residence of the Polish President in 1918. There is also a chance to see King Sigismund's III Column- the first secular monument in Poland.3. St. John's Cathedral, a Gothic church and witness to some of the most important events in the history of Poland with sarcophagi containing the remains of eminent Poles.4. The Old Town Market Square and Barbican.5. The former Jewish Ghetto, The Memorial to the Heroes of the Ghetto, Umschplag Platz and Mila Street, site of the bunker where Mordehaj Anielewicz, the leader of the Ghetto Uprising, committed suicide.6. The Royal Route, with superb aristocratic residences and famous monuments, including the Holy Cross Church with its urns containing the heart of Fryderyk Chopin ( 1810 - 1849 ).7. The Royal Park, a walk in the most beautiful park in Warsaw commonly known as Lazienki or 'The Baths' with its 'Palace on the Water', the lavish summer residence of the last King of Poland, Stanislaw August Poniatowski ( 1764 - 1895 ).8. Other important places of interest: the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, the Monument of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944 and the Monument to the Victims of Katyn.