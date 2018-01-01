Historic Warsaw Tour by Retro Nysa Van

This tour uses the old communist van "Nysa 522" as transportation during the trip to places that are usually not easy to find. The enthusiastic guides will lead the group to non-tourist areas, providing a unique experience for visitors of Warsaw.On the way to the first stop, the tour visits the remains of the Communism at Constitution Square and Palace of Science and Culture. The tour continues to pre-war Warsaw streets which survived World War II, Jewish Ghetto and the bohemian Praga district.The first itinerary stop on the tour is a visit to the city center where the streets that survived World War II are visible. Upon entrance, observe the gates, courtyards and staircases of yore. In many of those buildings, the bullet holes from the Warsaw Uprising are still intact, allowing for a complete immersive feel for the atmosphere of the Old Warsaw.Stop in last street of the Jewish Ghetto to touch the part of Warsaw that doesn’t exist anymore. This is a perfect place to talk about the cultural diversity that was so characteristic for Warsaw before the War. See the mix of different kinds of the architecture and afterwards, move to the communist world to exhibit the post-war ideas. See the way in which the communists rebuilt the city with a huge doze of propaganda. This stop includes a visit to the Constitution Square, Party House, and Palace of Culture and Science. The next stop will be the bohemian Praga district. Praga survived the War, but it used to be a forgotten and dangerous part of the city. Recently, however, artists have moved here and they have transformed this district. Your guide will provide a good feel for the atmosphere of the local streets, old market, former vodka factory.After seeing many attractions it’s time for lunch in a milk bar, which used to be popular in the Communist times, to try typical Polish cuisine. After that the tour moves onto exploration of a different face of Praga: the old factory that recently was converted into the center of various activities.The tour concludes with a visit to the Museum of Life under Communism. View a small apartment furnished in socialist style, a communist party member’s office, a shop, a bar and a street from the era. See how people used to live and watch propaganda movies of the 1950s. We also kindly invite you for a typical aperitif before dropping guests off at their hotel.